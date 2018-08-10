A Karu Upper Area Court on Friday remanded four persons in Keffi Prison over alleged extortion and for constituting public nuisance at Nyanya Motor Park in Abuja and its environs.

The Judge, Umar Mohammed, ordered that they should be remanded until Aug. 27 if they failed to meet their bail conditions.

Mohammed granted them bail in the sum of N20, 000 and a surety in like sum each and ordered that each of them must be a civil servant on any grade level.

The accused: Anthony Anchie, 28; Okechukwu Eze, 28; Jamila Audu, 20; and Chikezie Ori, 37; of no fixed address are being tried for joint act, extortion, belonging to a gang of thieves, constituting public nuisance and idleness.

Prosecutor Hope Bob-Manuel told the court that the police, following a distress call from one Husssani Usman, at about 5p.m. on July 19 arrested the accused for allegedly engaging in criminal activities at Nyanya.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused allegedly engaged in stealing of valuable items like cell phones, wallets, money and bags from innocent public at Nyanya Motor Park and its environs.

Bob-Manuel also alleged that the accused operated as touts within the park and thereby constituting nuisance to the public.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 79, 292, 306, 198 and 406 (c) of the Penal Code.