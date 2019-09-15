<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) has expressed commitment to mitigate proliferation of nefarious activities within recreational parks in the nation’s capital city.

The Director of Administration and Finance of the Council, Malam Suleiman Abdulameed, gave the assurance in a statement on Sunday in Abuja,

Abdulameed said the council had resolved to embark on enforcement of its laws to address all infractions on approved land use, especially noise pollutions and all sorts of illegal activities around parks and gardens in the territory.

He also said that already the council had commenced comprehensive tour and marking of activities and structures within parks and gardens in Abuja.

The director said the assessment and warning tour followed a directive by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, as the FCT Administration would not condone the infractions any longer.

Abdulameed decried increasing illegal structures and activities within approved FCT Parks and Gardens, saying that they are not in conformity with their original land-use plan.

According to him, the Council through its relevant departments will not only stop and remove operators of illegal activities within designated Parks and Gardens, but prosecute them to serve as deterrent to others.

“For instance, some places that are supposed to be a garden, have been converted to entertainment spots.

“You will see loudspeakers everywhere, booming loudspeakers and there is always music in the night depriving the residents in such area from having a good night rest and so on.

“So, the minister has directed that FCT Administration will not condone this type of behaviours any longer.

”They had been notified before that they should revert to original land use. We are just coming round now, taking the final stock of what is happening here, we are definitely not going to allow this to happen.

”We are calling on Parks operators to revert to the original land use for which these places are meant for.

”We are not giving any definite time. We have to come and enforce them to reverse back to original land use.