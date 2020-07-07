



The absence of Osarenkhoe Afe, the second defendant in court, stalled the ongoing trial of former Head of Service, Steve Oronsaye, over alleged fraud at the Federal High Court Abuja.

Orosanye is standing trial alongside Afe and his company on charges bordering on fraud.

When the matter was called on Monday, counsel to Afe, Mr Oluwole Aladedoye told the court that his client was absent in court due to closure of airports on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.





“Going by the court’s records, my client has never missed proceedings but because the airports are still closed, he is unable to fly from Lagos to Abuja.

”He wanted to come by road but only recently we heard that 18 passengers on a bus coming to Abuja from Lagos were kidnapped so it is not safe.

“He needs to be alive to defend himself and since the airports are opening soon, he is making efforts to book a flight to Abuja,” Aladedoye told the court.

Since the prosecuting counsel, Mr Oluwaleke Atolagbe raised no objection, the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the matter until July 21.