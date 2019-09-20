<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The absence of a police witness on Friday stalled the trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans, at an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

Newsmen report that the trial had to be adjourned due to the absence of Insp Idowu Haruna, the Investigation Police Officer and a member, Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

Informing the court of the development, the state prosecutor, Mrs. O.A. Badulaiye-Bishi, said “the matter is for continuation of trial.

“The prosecution witness has traveled outside the court’s jurisdiction. Unfortunately, we will have to request for an adjournment date.”

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo adjourned the case until October 25 for further hearing.

Newsmen report that in the first criminal suit, Evans is charged alongside Victor Aduba, a dismissed member of the Nigerian Army.

They are charged with four counts of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

Evans and the dismissed soldier are accused of kidnapping Mr Sylvanus Ahamonu, holding him hostage for at least nine weeks and collecting a ransom of $420,000 from his family.

In the second criminal suit, Evans is facing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong over the attempted kidnap of Mr. Vincent Obianodo, chairman of Young Shall Grow Motors.

They are charged with seven counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap and sale and transfer of firearms.

According to the prosecution, Evans and his three co-defendants committed the offences on August 27, 2013 at Third Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos.

Evans and his accomplices are also alleged to have killed Mr. Chijioke Ngozi and attempted to kidnap and kill Obianodo.

The prosecution also alleged that in 2008, Upong sold and transferred two AK-47 rifles and 70 rounds of live ammunition to Evans.