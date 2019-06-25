<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has assured that construction work will soon recommence at the new Government House, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia.

The Governor gave the assurance when he embarked on an inspection tour of the new Government House project, saying that the contractor will soon be mobilized back to site. He further assured that the new Government House is so dear to his administration that he will not relent in ensuring its completion as soon as possible.

Governor Ikpeazu who invited the project contractor for a review meeting noted that apart from the new Government House project his administration has mobilized contractors handling various road projects across the state back to site for early completion and commissioning.

The Governor confirmed that despite challenges of funding, the new Government House would be accorded the priority it deserves to ensure its completion. He declared that abandoning the project was not an option for the state government.

In a related development, Governor Ikpeazu has directed the state Ministry of Works, and Abia State Road Maintenance Agency (ABROMA) to ensure the immediate execution of palliative maintenance work at bad portions of Aba Road, Ikot Ekpene Road and Isi Gate areas of Umuahia pending the full mobilization of contractors to work on the roads.

He added that this is to ease the challenges faced by commuters along those road within the state capital and assured that contractors have already been mobilized to complete Aba Road project and others within the state capital.