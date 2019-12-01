<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group of Abians in diaspora, Abia Professionals in Diaspora (APID), has urged Abians to support the health care reforms of President Muhammadu Buhari stating that it is indeed a good gesture from a president that is quite concerned about the general wellbeing of Abians by availing to them quality and affordable healthcare services and facilities.

The group stated that quality and affordable health service is one, if not the best obligation, every responsible and responsive government should avail its citizens access to because health, as the saying goes, is wealth.

Speaking at a fact finding and observation visit to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, the leader of the group, Dr. Emmanuel Okuhie, applauded the level of infrastructural development going on in practically every sector of the hospital, coupled with the good natured and professional disposition of the hospital’s staff, saying it was indeed almost comparable to what they have in Europe and America.

Okuhie reiterated the readiness of Abia professionals in diaspora to partner with the hospital in various sectors but with particular interest in infant mortality rate. Okuhie called on Abians to be supportive of Buhari’s health care agenda which the minister of health and the new management of the hospital are really driving efficiently.

Speaking during the group’s visit to the maternity section of the hospital, a new mother, Mrs. Ihuaku Orji, commended the hospital for the clean and cozy environment availed both expectant and already delivered mothers.