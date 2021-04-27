The Abia State Police Command has declared manhunt for a fleeing gateman in Umuahia after the lifeless body of a widow was discovered in the pool of her blood.

The victim, Mrs. Queeneth Alozie, a retired nurse from the Federal Medical Centre FMC Umuahia, was allegedly slaughtered on Sunday morning by yet-to be identified assailant(s).

Until her death, Mrs Alozie was the wife of a late Dr. Alozie from Isingwu Umuahia, the owner of the famous Obioma Hospital at School Road Umuahia.

She was living alone in their mansion opposite the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia, BCA, as the children are said to be based abroad.

Reports say the fleeing gateman was newly engaged by the victim from her Mbaise maternal community.

According to reports, the older security man was said to have left the woman in hands of the fleeing gateman before going to church on Sunday.





Upon return from church he attempted to enter the compound but the gate was locked from behind.

According to the older gateman (names withheld), he returned from church service and knocked on the gate severally, but there was no response.

His words: “I called his (gateman’s) phone number many times and his line was switched off. I then called that of my madam, there was also no response”, he said.

Disturbed by the situation, the older security guard alerted neigbours who broke into the compound via the back door and discovered the widow in the pool of her blood.

She was said to have sustained an axe cut on the head.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the incident and said investigations were on to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.