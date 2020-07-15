



Abia state police command have declare wanted Sergeant Chinatu Onyema who shot dead two persons in Aba last week and has been on the run since then.

This is coming as the state commissioner of police; Janet Agbede has visited the homes of the slain men in Aba and condoled with their family members over the ugly incident.

In a release signed by Geoffrey Ogbonna, the command police public relations officer (PPRO) on behalf of the commissioner of police said Sergeant Onyema who hails from Isiala Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State was declared wanted for the murder of Ifeanyi Chidi Kalu and Izunna David Enyinnaya in Aba.

The release read, “Abia State police command hereby notify the general public that Sergeant Chinatu Oyema (now Ex) formerly attached to the Department of Operations in the state police headquarters, Umuahia has been declared wanted.





“The ex-sergeant, a native of Isiala Ngwa North in Abia State was involved in the murder of Ifeanyi Chide Kalu and Izunna David Enyinnaya at Aba. The case is under investigation by a high-powered team of detectives at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Umuahia.

“A handsome reward of N500, 000 only has been placed for any person(s) with useful information that can lead to his arrest”.

Meanwhile, CP Agbede has visited the families of the slain men and while condemning the action of the policeman, appealed to youths in the area to avoid violence and not to take the laws into their hands.

The CP said every efforts have been put in place to get the fleeing policeman arrested and be brought to justice and promised to assist families of the deceased during and after their burials.