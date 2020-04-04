<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Several vehicles and tricycles were on Saturday impounded by the Abia State Joint Taskforce on Enforcement of lockdown over COVID-19 pandemic.

The taskforce team, which was led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Homeland Security, Chief Sopuruchi Bekee, monitored the level of compliance in some parts of Umuahia.

The team went Aba road, Azikiwe road junction, Isi-Gate, Uzuakoli road, Umuagu-Nkwoegwu road, Port Harcourt-Enugu expressway, Mission Hill, Ikot-Ekpene junction and Ikwuano LGA to monitor the level of compliance by residents.





Chief Bekee said the impounded vehicles, which have been packed at the State Police Command, would remain there until the end of the lockdown period as directed by the committee.

He used the opportunity to enjoin Abians to strictly adhere to the stay at home directive of the State Government as a precautionary measure against the spread of the Coronavirus.