<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fatima Abdullahi, the sister of the ex-chairman of the Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday that she was not aware of the companies and bank accounts opened in her name by the defendant.

Fatima, who told Justice Okon Abang that she shared the same parents with the defendant, said she became aware of the companies when she was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives in Kaduna.

Maina is arraigned by the EFCC on multiple charges of fraud and money laundering.