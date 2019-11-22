<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, stepped down proceedings in the continuation of trial of Abdulrasheed Maina, Chairman, defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTM), over his ill health.

It was observed that when the matter was called, Maina, who was sitting with families and officers of the Nigerian Correctional Services, was assisted up by two of the officers, so as to be taken to the dock by his counsel, Francis Oronsaye,

However, the judge ordered that he should be left to sit where he was and when the proceeding started, the attention of the judge was brought to Maina’s deteriorating health condition by his counsel.

“My Lord, my client is bleeding and I will seek your indulgence to allow him take his medication,” he said.

Justice Abang, therefore , granted the request and stepped down for 20 minutes.