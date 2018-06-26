The abductors of the wife of Alauga of Auga-Akoko in Ondo State have contacted the victims’ family, demanding N20million ransom.

The traditional ruler, Oba Samuel Agunloye told journalists on Tuesday that the abductors contacted him through a phone call to demand the ransom.

The traditional ruler’s wife Olukemi Agunloye was abducted on Sunday alongside and her driver while travelling on Auga-Ise Akoko road in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Eyewitnesses informed Oba Agunloye about the abduction after seeing his vehicle abandoned with the abductors making away with his wife and driver.

Spokesman of Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph said the police is not aware of the demand that the abductors have demanded a ransom but an investigation is still ongoing on the crime.