Abductors of former chairman, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr. Dele Fagoriola, have demanded for a N20 million ransom from the family of the victim.

A family source hinted that the abductors, on Sunday, established communication with the family of the former council chairman after the victim had spent 24 hours in their custody.

Fagoriola was kidnapped, on Saturday evening, by unknown gunmen while working on his farm located in Iju, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The former council chairman was said to be inspecting his farm when he was abducted by the gunmen who disappeared with him.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr. Femi Joseph, told newsmen that the farm located along Akure-Ikere road has already been taken over by anti-riot policemen on the order of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju.

He said Police officers were deployed to the spot where the former council chairman was adbucted with a view to arresting suspects who may be linked with the incident.

He assured that the perpetrators of the devilish act would be arrested in no distant time.

However, a source hinted that the family was already making arrangements to raise the because of the situation of their kinsman.

Although the source noted that the family could not afford to pay the ransom demanded by the kidnappers, he said efforts are being made to pay some amounts of money as ransom so as to ensure the timely release of Fagoriola.