Abductors of Niger permanent-secretary demand N60 million ransom

Abductors of Niger State Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Dr Ibrahim Musa Garba, have demanded N60m ransom from his family.

Dr Garba was kidnapped alongside his three year-old-son, on Friday at a wedding ceremony holding at his residence in Zungeru, Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

A family source told our correspondent in confidence that the abductors called on Sunday evening, demanding N60m ransom for his release and his three year-old-son.

“On Sunday evening, they called demanding N60m ransom. But after a serious bargain, they pegged it down to N30m. So, they are still maintaining that N30m. But Family doesn’t have that money. We would continue to bargain when next they called,” he said.

The family appealed to the Niger state government to assist in rescuing the victim and his son unhurt.