



Abductors of Kano-based Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Sulaiman are demanding N300,000,000 as a ransom for his release and that of five other persons kidnapped along with him.

Sheikh Ahmad, a famous Quranic reciter and chairman, Kano state Council of Prerogative of Mercy, was kidnapped Thursday, along Sheme-Kankara highway in Katsina State.

They were all returning from the annual First Aid Camp of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWS), a Northern based Islamic propagation movement held in Sokoto.

In a chat with newsmen, a member of the family, Ismail Bunyaminu, confirmed that the abductors had established contact with the family.

“The kidnappers have reached out to us and we are communicating with them,” Bunyaminu told The Guardian.

“In fact, we just finished a family meeting on the development before speaking with you.

” You know they are six in number. The people are demanding for #300 million before they can release them.

“For now, we are still communicating. As you know Sheikh Ahmad is only an Islamic scholar and not a politician. We told them to reduce the money to enable the family to look for it”.

Bunyaminu said efforts were being made to raise the huge amount and that the family has reached out to Kano State government and national leadership of JIBWS toward the release of the abductees.

When contacted on the development, PPRO, Kano Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said he has no information on the case since it was outside his jurisdiction.

The director-general, media and publicity, to Kano State government, Aminu Yasir, earlier told our correspondent that the state government was in contact with Katsina State government and security agencies to ensure the release of the abducted persons.

Aminu, however, said he was not aware of any demand by the kidnappers.