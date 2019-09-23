<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Unknown gunmen on Sunday abducted a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Benue State, Ben Akile.

The abductors who have contacted the wife of the chieftain were said to have demanded N50m ransom.

The State publicity secretary of the patty, Bemgba Ioryyom, who confirmed the abduction of Akile said that the kidnappers are demanding N50m ransom from the family.

According to Ioryyom, the gunmen had contacted the victim’s wife and demanded N50m ransom.

Akile, who alongside the legal adviser of the party, Clement Mue were travelling from Zaki Biam to Katsina Ala for a meeting when they ran into the bandits at Mbatom Village in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

According to Ioryyom, the party men were waylaid by three gunmen, who ordered the legal adviser who was driving to run and thereafter kidnapped Akile.

“The legal adviser was the one driving when they ran into the bandits. The three people who were on a motorcycle stopped them and went away with Akile.

“Now they have opened contact with the wife and are demanding N50m ransom,” Ioryyom said.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Catherine Anene said she had not received the report.