The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the rescue of six out of 10 persons abducted last week by gunmen at Pegi and Dafara community in Kuje Area Council.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Anjuguri Manzahp said in a statement in Abuja that a joint operation comprising other security agencies had been set up to ensure that all the kidnapped victims are set free.

Manzahp said the security agencies were working assiduously to rescue the victims, calling on the residents to be calm and support the ongoing operation with useful information to the police.

“The police are reassuring the public that it will not relent on its effort until the activities of these hoodlums and other crimes are permanently checked.

“Further steps are also being made to engage relevant stakeholders in various communities as part of renewed effort to check this crime,” the statement read in part.

The Chief of Pegi community, Mr Irimiah Sarki, also told newsmen on Wednesday in Kuje that the victims were freed by their abductors after families of the victims paid over N6 million ransom.

Sarki said the families of the victims paid different amounts as ransom based on negotiations with the kidnappers.

The chief, however, said some victims were molested over failure of their family members to meet the ransom demanded.

“Six people so far have been released by the kidnappers and the victims have reported to my palace.

“Some paid N3 million, N2 million, N1 million and some N800,000 depending on the negotiations with the kidnappers.

“One of them, an Okada rider, whose family could not pay any ransom, was seriously beaten and injured by the kidnappers,” he said.

According to him, four other victims are still in the custody of their abductors, including a Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer with his two children.

On his part, Mr Isaac Taiwo, the Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association, attributed the security challenges to bad roads and dilapidated infrastructure in the area.

“They always take advantage of the bad roads linking the community to attack innocent residents, especially civil servants while returning from work.

“The lack of infrastructure in Pegi is responsible for the insecurity and the absence of social and economic development in the community.