The Head of Department, Computer Engineering of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Eng. Bello Atiku who was abducted by gunmen nine days ago has regained his freedom from the den of the kidnappers.

He was released alongside the two children of his neighbour who were also abducted.

Newsmen report that gunmen on Saturday, November 14, 2020 invaded the Staff quarters of Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in Zaria and abducted Eng. Atiku.





The gunmen also shot his neighbor, Sanusi Hassan, a registry staff of the institution on the hand before they made away with his two children.

The school Public Relations Officer, Abdallah Shehu, said the victims were released on Monday but could not give further details.

“They are all safe now but they need rest and so we were not able to get any details from them but as soon as we get the necessary information, it will be related to the press,” he said.