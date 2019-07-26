<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kwara state police commissioner Kayode Egbetokun on Friday announced the release of the abducted four Turkish nationals

The abductees are Yasin Colak (33), Senerapal (40), Ergun Yurdakul (35) and Seyit Keklik (25).

They were kidnapped week Saturday in Gbanle in Edu local government area of this state.

Parading the released Turkish nationals in Ilorin, the state capital the commissioner said that no ransom was paid for the release of the abductors.

The victims are said to be working with Instabul concrete company limited in the village.

Mr. Egbetokun said the rescue was made possible by the support received from the Inspector General of Police and the local vigilante .

“The Command has been working round the clock since they were abducted with the local vigilante and the IGP anti rescue and intelligent team, our own anti kidnapping and anti robbery square and operation harmoney anti as well as Fulani group around the area.

“Four of the gang members have been arrested while others are still at large. The arrest we made put pressure on other members of the gang to release the abductees.

“The kidnappers initially demanded for N400 million but they later reduced it to N100 million but I want to say here that no ransom was pay in the release of the hostages,” the police boss.

While thanking everybody involved in the rescue of the hostages, like the Fulani group in the area, vigilante group, state government and people of the state, Egbetokun said the abductees would be flown to Abuja immediately.