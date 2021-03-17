



The two students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) Ayetoro Campus kidnapped on Sunday night have regained their freedom.

Confirming this was the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police through its Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi on Wednesday.

According to the Ogun Police Command spokesman, the two reldased abductees, Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola are currently in the protective custody of the Police, and will soon be reunited with their families.

The two students were released on Tuesday night.

It is, however, not clear if any ransom was paid.





It will be recalled that the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, had earlier today directed the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the kidnapping of the two students and as well ensure that the victims come out unhurt.

Recall that on the heels of the abduction of the students, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Ogun branch had, Tuesday addressed a press conference wherein it threatened that all campuses of higher institutions in the state would be shut if the students were not released immediately.