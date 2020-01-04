<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A local chief abducted by yet to be identified persons in Taraba State has fled from the custody of his captors.

Mr Daniel Mbatelen regained his freedom on Saturday afternoon following his escape from captivity, a family said.

According to the source, members of the victim’s family were holding a meeting on how to raise the ransom demanded for his release.

He explained that the meeting ended abruptly after the chief ran into the compound at Dan-Anacha.

The source added that though Mbatelen was unhurt, how he escaped has remained a mystery his relatives do not understand.

The chief’s escape from captivity came hours after his abductors contacted his family members through telephone and demanded a ransom of N100 million.

Newsmen had reported the abduction of Mbatelen, the chief of the Tiv cultural group in Dan-Anacha, at a suburb of Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State on January 1, 2020.

The abduction of the chief was the first recorded case in the new year.

However, the police authorities in the state have yet to make any comment on the effort made so far to rescue the local chief.