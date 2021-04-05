



A 50-year-old Lagos-based Pastor, Frederick Ojo Aramuwa, from Ifira Akoko in Akoko south east local government of Ondo state, was found dead days after he was kidnapped in that area.

The late pastor was said to have come visiting his hometown when he was kidnapped in the company of his driver.

He was said to have disappeared on March 31st but was later discovered to have been kidnapped few kilometers to Ifira his hometown along Ipele-Idoani- Ifira road.

It was gathered that when it was confirmed that he left Lagos and did not reach his destination, a search party was organized to find him.

The police was also contacted.

His abductors were also said to have contacted his family demanding N10 million naira ransom.





The family was said to have negotiated with the kidnappers who later agreed to collect N2m which was paid to them.

Days later the corpse of the pastor was said to have been discovered in the bush by men of the Amotekun corps.

His corpse has been deposited at Ipe Akoko General hospital.

The father of the late Pastor, Pa Aramuwa was said to be the eldest man in their Ifira community while his 80-year-old mother is already mourning.

In his reaction, the Asiwaju of Ifira Akoko chief Boboye Ojomo described the incident as very sorrowful and tragic.

Boboye appealed to the government to intensify efforts to rehabilitate Orita Ipele Idoani Ifira deplorable that gives room for slowing down for potholes as a major factor for incessant kidnapping and robberies in the area.