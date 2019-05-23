<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief Amusa Olaleye Dunsin abducted alongside one other victim on Monday in an Osun town had been released.

Dunsin, the head of hunters of Ibokun, the headquarters of Obokun local government area of Osun state, and a woman simply identified as Tayo was abducted along Ilare/Esa Odo road.

Close family sources told newsmen that ransom of N1.5 million was paid before the victims regained freedom.

The lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency in the House of Assembly, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, confirmed the release of the victims.