Abducted Abia youth leader regains freedom

The former youth leader of Owaza; an oil producing community in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State who was abducted by a five-man kidnapping gang, has regained his freedom.

The youth leader whose name was given as Mr. Nduka, a.k.a Obasanjo was rescued through the efforts of soldiers at the Ariaria junction along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

A red-coloured Toyota Corolla SUV which he was driven away by the gunmen was equally recovered by the soldiers.

The incident it was gathered happened at the Uratta axis of the Expressway, and the youth leader’s rescue was without any ransom.

A source hinted it was the same spot former Ugwunagbo Local Government chairperson was abducted.

The source the gunmen disguised as locals from the community that usually collect tolls from motorists who use the untarred community road as an alternative route to Port Harcourt; Rivers State, whenever there is gridlock on the Expressway as a result of the failed portion of the road.