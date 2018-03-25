The Kaduna State Police command on Sunday said that Danladi Wada, factional Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna, found after being declared missing by the party for more than 24 hours, had reported to the police.

The Commissioner of police, Austin Iwar, confirmed this in a text message to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna on Sunday.

Iwar said, “Yes he has reported to the police and we are investigating.”

NAN reports that the factional APC spokesman Murtala Abubakar, had said that Wada was expected to report at the Police Command to make statement after his release by alleged abductors.

Abubakar also said that the factional chairman was released on Sunday by his captors in Zaria.

He added that Wada was declared missing after the morning prayers at his Angwan Rimi GRA residence at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.