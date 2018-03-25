The Ogun State Police command says it has apprehended a suspected cultist, Daniel Bartholomew.

He was said to have been arrested on Friday.

The 19-year-old suspect, the command added, had been terrorising residents of Agbara and its environs for quite some time now.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Batholomew had been on the wanted list of the command for the role he played in series of cult clashes in places like Agbara, Lusada and Igbesa.

He said the suspect was arrested opposite Crawford University, Igbesa, by a team of policemen led by Ajoba Lamidi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, when they were carrying out stop and search duty in the area.

On sighting the policemen, Oyeyemi said the suspect, who was on a motorcycle, quickly made a U-turn but was hotly chased and apprehended.

Recovered from him, he added, were one locally- made pistol and one expended cartridge.

Oyeyemi said, “The suspect has made a confessional statement that he is a leading member of the dreaded Eiye confraternity.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered that the suspect be transferred to Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, for further investigation.