A 52-year-old man, Ajidare Oluwadare, was on Thursday, arraigned in an Ikorodu Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly fondling the breasts of a 13-year-old girl.

The prosecutor, Sgt. John Iberedem, told the court that the accused, who resides at 20, Engr. Adebajo St., Ojuoro Road in Owutu Community in Ikorodu committed the offence on Feb. 26 at 4.00 p.m.

Iberedem said the accused, who lives few houses away from the girl’s house, called her to come and collect some text books in his apartment which she did.

“The accused called the girl when she was coming back from school, gave her some textbooks which he said might be useful for her. The accused then told her to come for the remaining books later in the day.

“Happily, the girl went back with the intention to collect the remaining books and met the man tying only towel on his waist in his apartment. The man pulled her closer and started fondling her body parts, the girl quickly ran out of the man’s house and reported to her parents who then reported to police,” he said.

Iberedem said the offence contravenes Section 135(1) of Lagos State Criminal Code Laws, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to charge of unlawful and indecent assault.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. F.A. Azeez, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

“The sureties must be gainfully employed, address to be verified and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government,” she ordered. Azeez adjourned the case until April 5 for mention.