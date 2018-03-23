The Police Service Commission (PSC) said on on Friday that two assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) have received ultimate disciplinary action for gross misconduct, while a deputy commissioner was promoted to full commissioner.

Mike Okiro, the chairman of the commission, approved the dismissal of one of the officers and asked the other to proceed on compulsory retirement.

The names of the officers were not immediately disclosed, and their specific offences were not mentioned in the Friday evening announcement signed by PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani.

The newly-promoted officer is Godwin Nwobodo. He was reinstated after a pending disciplinary action against him was concluded and his promotion to full commissioner took effect from January 30, 2013.

Until is promotion, Mr. Nwobodo was the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations in Osun State. He enlisted as a cadet ASP on December 31, 1984.

He was a former assistant commissioner in charge of operations in Rivers State. He served as a deputy commissioner of police, Interpol, at the Federal Criminal Investigations Department. He was a United Nations Police Officer (UNPOL) in Kosovo and Haiti.

The PSC also vacated the dismissal of five officers and reinstated them into the service. It also reinstated and promoted to the next rank, one deputy superintendent of police, and two ASPs following their discharge and acquittal by the court.

Details of their cases were not provided in the statement released by Mr. Ani.

Other decisions taking by the PSC include the reduction in rank of two DSPs and one ASP, severe reprimand for one superintendent of police, one DSP and two ASPs while two CSPs and three SPs got the punishment of reprimand.

The PSC exonerated one ACP and approved a letter of advice for another ACP.

The identities or details of the offences vacated against the officers were not disclosed.

The decisions were taken at the 26th plenary meeting of the PSC held from February 27 to March 1 and presided over by Mr. Okiro.

The decisions on pending disciplinary matters and appeals and petitions were conveyed to the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris on March 23 for implementation.

Musa Istifanus, permanent secretary and secretary to the PSC, signed the memo to Mr. Idris.