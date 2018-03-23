A police sergeant attached to the Kwara state counter terrorism unit of state police command has shot dead a commercial motorcyclist in Share, headquarters of Ifelodun local government area of the state.

It was gathered that incident happened in the early hours of Thursday this week.

The incident was said to have occurred during a stop-and-search operation by the anti-terrorism unit posted to the route.

The state command confirmed that the victim, identified as Sule Abu, of Kange village, was shot without justification.

Spokesperson of the command Ajayi Okasanmi, identified the Sergeant as Folorunsho Ademola, adding that he had been arrested for interrogation and would be charged to court soon for breach of professional regulation on the use of firearms.

The statement reads: “Contrary to the Inspector General of Police directive on professionalism by policemen and women across the lenght and breath of the country at all times and by extension, the consequences of disobedience to extant laws on the use of fire arms by police officers.

“On 22/3/2018, at about 0830hrs, Force No, 264783, Sergeant Folorunsho Ademola attached to the Counter Terrorism Unit of Kwara State Police Command, Ilorin shot and killed one Sule Abu ‘m’ of Kange village via Share with his Ak 47. rifle without any justification.

“The officer has been arrested and currently under investigation, if found culpable, he will be dismissed from the Force and charged to court.

“This release becomes necessary, (i) to warn police officers of their responsibility of protecting lives and property and not to take the live of any citizen unlawfully and (ii) to assure members of the public of the resolve of the Command to discharge its mandate in accordance to laid down rules of the country, please.”