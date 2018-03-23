The police on Friday charged a welder, Folorunsho Galadinma, 22, before an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 12 year-old physically challenged daughter.

According to the Police Prosecutor John Iberedem, Galadinma is facing one-count charge of defilement.

Iberedem told the court that the accused committed the offence on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at Prince Omodenye St., Ibefun, Owode Community in Ikorodu.

Iberedem said the accused sneaked into the girl’s house when her mother left home to fetch water.

“He defiled the girl, who is deaf and dumb but was caught in the act by the victim’s mother.

“She raised an alarm and the accused was arrested by some neighbours,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 137 stipulates life imprisonment for rape.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs F. A. Azeez, ordered the remand of the accused in prison custody and that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Azeez adjourned the case to April 26 for mention.