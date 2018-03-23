A 20-year-old cobbler, Sikiru Ojeleye, was on Friday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stabbing a friend with a broken bottle,

The accused, a resident of Papa Ashafa, Dopemu, Lagos, is being tried for assault.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Clement Okuoimose, said the accused committed the offence on March 20, at Agege, Lagos.

He said that the accused assaulted his friend, Mr. Jamiu Adeyemo, by stabbing him with a bottle.

“The accused used a bottle to inflict injuries on the complainant, which caused him harm,” he said.

Okuoimose said that the accused and the complainant had a misunderstanding which led to the assault.

“An argument ensued between the two parties and the accused picked a bottle and stabbed the complainant repeatedly all over his body.

“Blood was gushing out of the complainant’s body while the accused took to his heels.

“The complainant was rushed to the hospital by good Samaritans.

“The case was reported to the police and the accused was immediately arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

According to the section, a person convicted of assault occasioning harm is liable to three years imprisonment.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offence and was granted bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Y.O. Ekogbulu said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until April 4, for a mention.