An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on Friday sentenced a 16 year-old to 30 months in Busters Home Correctional Centre for stealing N1.6million.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, sentenced the teenager after the accused pleaded guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

She sentenced the accused to six months for conspiracy, one year each for burglary and stealing but ordered that the sentenced should run concurrently.

Osunsanmi, who sentenced the teenager without an option of fine, said the convict should serve the sentence with hard labour.

“You are hereby sentenced to 30 months imprisonment with hard labour and without an option of fine.

“The sentence would serve as a deterrent to others who might want to engage in similar acts,” she said.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Sept.1, 2017 at Mongoro area of Lagos.

He said that the accused and others still at large conspired to burgle the shop of Mr Hassan Bulama and stole his N1.6million.

“The accused broke into the complainant’s shop and carted away his money.”

Ayorinde said that the accused and others entered the shop through the ceiling and stole the complainant’s money which was wrapped in a polythene bag.

He said the complainant, is a ram seller.

The prosecutor said the complainant reported the theft at the police station and through thorough investigation; the accused was arrested after six months of the incident.

The offence contravened Section 287, 309(2) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).