Three persons have been reported killed in a fresh attack that occurred last Thursday night as gunmen suspected to be Fulani Herdsmen attacked Dong Community of Jos North LGA in Plateau State.

The suspected Fulani attacked the community when they laid ambush on the vigilante group of the community shooting sporadically last around 9 pm.

It would be recalled that Dong Kassa, Jos North LGA and Rafiki Village in Basa were simultaneously attacked last week where about 8 security personnel and more 25 civilians were killed in the attack while COCIN church also was set ablaze by the attackers.

While Confirming the attacks on Friday morning, the Police Public Relation officer of the Plateau State Command, DSP Matthias Terna, said he is still yet to get more details of the attacks by the Divisional Police officer of the Area.

“I was told there was an incident at Dong, but am still yet to details from the Divisional Police officer of the Area, as soon as that is done I will let you know”, he said.

However, it was gathered that Dong village is close to Federal and State Lowcost where the people had to run away to take safety last night when the attacks started.

At the time of filing this report, it was gathered that situation in Dong has been calm as security personnel have taken over the situation except for fear by residents of further attacks and grief over the lives lost.