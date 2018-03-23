The Lagos State Police Command said it had arrested a 26-year-old man, Samuel Gboyega, for allegedly defrauding Nigerians seeking to travel to Greece.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, in a statement on Thursday, said the Embassy of Greece had complained about the activities of the suspect, who allegedly claimed to be an employee of the embassy.

Oti said the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, ordered detectives to go after the suspect.

He said, “The Lagos State Police Command has dismantled a major fraud haven on Allen Avenue, Ikeja, and operated by a 26-year-old cyber criminal cum fraud kingpin, Samuel Gboyega.

“His arrest followed a petition to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, by one Antonio Kaplanis of the Embassy of Greece, Abuja, alleging that the suspect had fraudulently obtained huge sums of money from unsuspecting Nigerians seeking visas to travel to Europe by claiming to be an employee of the Embassy of Greece with a mandate to make visa procurement easy for applicants.

“The CP deployed crack detectives from the State Intelligence Bureau to fish out the culprit and his partners in crime.

“The detectives swung into action immediately and located the suspect’s hideout. During the operation, some Nigerian passports, laptops and other visa-related documents were recovered from the suspect’s operating theatre.”

The police spokesperson said when detectives checked the laptops, they found documents of different embassy visas, adding that the suspect made false repesentations through publications on his website where he attached the name of the Embassy of Greece.

He said the state CP was saddened by the activities of visa fraudsters who were giving the country a bad name.

However, the suspect was reported to have denied the allegations.

Oti said Gboyega had been arraigned in a magistrate’s court.