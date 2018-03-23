An argument between a father and his son over the ownership of cashew nuts at Obinetiti Isikwe Achi in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Wednesday, has reportedly led to the death of the young man.

A source revealed that the 60-old-man, identified as Hyacinth Ilo, in the course of arguing with his son, Izuchukwu Ilo, over who owns cashew nuts, allegedly hit him with a stick behind his head, and that the son slumped and died instantly.

The source revealed that the man hurriedly dug a shallow grave and buried the boy.

Confirming the incident yesterday, Enugu State Police Command’s spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, said Hyacinth allegedly had an argument with his son, Izuchukwu Ilo, over cashew nuts ownership, and in the process hit his son with a stick at the back head.

He added: “On noticing that he has died, the father went further to bury him in a shallow grave.

“Investigations have commenced into the incident as the suspect, who has been nabbed, is helping the Police.”