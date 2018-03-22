The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested four members of a-six-man robbery gang.

The suspects were alleged to have robbed customers of a new generation bank of the sum of N3.2million.

Those nabbed include Aniefiok Sunday (29), Remembrance ObIke (35) Obe Awa (29), and Benjamin Emeka (29).

When interrogated, Sunday, one of the suspects said said, ‘we to go to a bank and observe somebody who will come out with money and we pass the information on to our members outside to attack the person.

“We have robbed the bank on two occasions before I was detected on that day. We didn’t kill’’.

Another member of the gang, Obike explained that the security officers attached to bank identified them during a fresh operation and they were immediately arrested, admitting that they were informants to a-six-man gang of robbers who specializes in trailing and robbing customers withdrawing hefty sum from the bank.

‘’On February 6, we got to Uyo and we went to the bank and one of the security officers saw my colleague and followed him and held him. When I came in, they also held me. I am informant to Obe and Emeka. The CCTV noticed him (Sunday) during the last bank robbery’’, he said.

Obe, a graduate of Business Administration and Management, River State Polytechnic lamented that he was driven into armed robbery because of joblessness and lack of money to take care of his pregnant wife.

He lamented: ‘’ we are robbers. Two of our members were arrested in Uyo and they brought the Police to Port Harcourt to arrest me. We are six and the remaining two persons have escaped. We have robbed banks in Port Harcourt and Uyo. I handled one of the AK 47 and our major aim is not kill the person but to collect the money and go. I am into armed robbery because I lost my job, that is why I joined and my wife is pregnant but she doesn’t know that I am a robber’’.

Similarly, Emeka confessed that he was lured into the illicit trade by his friend at large and that he was arrested in Umuahia while enjoying his loots.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Odiko Macdon, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said Sunday and Obike led the Police crack team to Port Harcourt and Umuahia respectively, where Obe and Emeka were nabbed ,while their kingpin simply identified as Elder bolted away, but assured that the Police were on his trails and would soon pick him up to face the music.

The Police spokesman warned criminals to steer clear of the state as the Police were determined to make the environment not conducive for them to operate, with a view to making the state a haven for the indigenes and visitors alike to carry out their businesses.