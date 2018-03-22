Justice Jude Dagat of Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Thursday sentenced Yusuf Umar, 57, to 10 years in prison for rape.

The prosecutor, Abdullahi Babale, told the court that Umar lured a 14-year-old girl to his place of work and unlawfully had carnal knowledge of her.

Babale said the incidence took place on Feb. 3, 2018 at Dakata quarters in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

He said the offence contravened Section 16 (1) of Trafficking in Persons Act of 2015.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for mercy.