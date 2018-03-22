A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced one Jamiu Shodipe to seven months imprisonment for stealing some provisions valued at N100, 000.

Shodipe, who resides at Wuse 2, Abuja, was arraigned and convicted on a two-count of joint act and theft.

The Judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, sentenced the convict to seven months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for mercy.

Sadiq, however, gave the convict an option to pay N20, 000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Zannan Dalhatu, had told the court that one Adetoroye Raphael, a Manager at Panada Super Market, Jabi, Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, on March 17.

He stated that on the said date, the accused and another, now at large, went to the supermarket and stole some beverages valued at N100, 000.

Dalhatu told the court that the accused confessed, on his arrest, that he committed the crime because of hunger.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code.