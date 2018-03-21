Men of the Edo State Police Command have killed a member of a four-man kidnapping gang at Ugbor in Benin City during a shoot-out.

The suspected kidnapper was gunned down after they kidnapped a business man identified as Odion.

State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo, who addressed journalists while parading body of the slain suspect said his men accosted the kidnappers on Wednesday morning.

Kokumo explained that the police swung into action after receiving report of the victim’s abduction.

He said the victim was abducted at about 8pm on Tuesday night and that the kidnappers had him all through the night until the police intercepted them.

The Edo police boss warned criminals to stay away from the state as his men were on the alert to arrest them.

Speaking to newsmen, the victim said he was driving into his house at Sapele road when the kidnappers blocked his car.

His words, “I am a businessman. As I was driving into my compound, I saw two armed men walked towards my car with a short gun and a battle axe. They requested for money and I gave to them. They later asked me to step out to sit at the back and I obeyed. They took my ATM card.

“They took me to an unknown destination. I was with them all through the night. From their discussion, I learnt they withdrew money from my bank account with my ATM. It was this morning that I was rescued”.