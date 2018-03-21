An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Wednesday remanded one Seun Adeoti, 24, in prison custody for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old.

The accused is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, assault, kidnapping and rape.

The prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 27, 2015 at about 9:30 p.m. at Oluere Area, Ile-Ife.

Mr. Osanyintuyi said that the accused conspired with others still at large to commit felony and rape.

He said the accused assaulted the teenager (name withheld) by unlawfully holding her against her will and depriving her access to members of her family.

According to the prosecutor, the accused unlawfully had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

The prosecutor stated that the offence contravened Sections 351, 357, 364 (2) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge levelled against him.

The defence counsel, Mariam Lai-Ibrahim, requested that her client be granted bail ”in the most liberal terms”.

Magistrate Adejumoke Ademola-Olowolagba, who declined bail for the accused, directed the defence counsel to produce a written application for bail.

Mrs. Ademola-Olowolagba ordered remand of the accused in prison pending consideration of the bail application.

She adjourned the case till Friday for mention.