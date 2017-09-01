The Bayelsa Police Command is committed the security of lives and property during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, its spokesman, DSP Asinim Butswat, has assured.

Butswat gave the assurance on Friday in Yenagoa.

He said that the command had made adequate preparation to ensure peaceful celebration of Sallah in all public places and worship centres across the state.

He added that the command had also mobilised its personnel to monitor fun centres and eateries across the state.

“I must tell you we have put in place adequate security measures to curtail the activities of miscreants.

“We urge miscreants to steer clear of trouble; the police will not take it lightly with anyone caught fomenting trouble.

“We also urge law abiding citizens to go about their legitimate businesses and show love to one another for unity and peace to reign in the state,” the PPRO said.