Six suspected kidnappers have met their waterloo in Ogun State as they were shot dead during a gun duel with operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in the state.

The hoodlums were killed on Tuesday in a forest at Fidiwo area, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this in a statement, said the suspects had earlier kidnapped two medical doctors of the University Teaching Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, disclosed that one double barrel shotgun, one single barrel long gun, several live and expended cartridges, assorted charms and cutlass were recovered from the suspects.

He noted that during the gun battle which lasted one hour, six kidnappers were killed while two policemen were injured.

The police spokesman stated that the injured officers have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Oyeyemi said, “The suspects have been on the wanted list of the command for quite sometime now as a result of their nefarious activities along the express road which is one of the busiest roads in the country.

“The suspects have earlier kidnapped two medical doctors of University Teaching Hospital, Ibadan who were heading to Lagos for a programme but they were rescued by operatives of FSARS.

“This audacity of the suspect infuriated the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, who then ordered the officer-in-charge of FSARS, DSP Uba Adam, to go after the hoodlums.

“In compliance with the CP’s order, the FSARS operatives embarked on technical intelligence investigation and the suspects were tracked down to their hideout in a thick forest at Fidiwo area along Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

“The hideout was stormed, consequent upon which the suspects engaged the men of FSARS in gun duel which lasted about an hour. At the end of the encounter, six of the suspects were gunned down while two policemen also sustained injuries.”

The PPRO stated that the police commissioner had praised the gallantry and professional conduct of the FSARS operatives.

While warning that Ogun State will never be a safe haven for any criminal, Oyeyemi assured members of the public of adequate security at all time.