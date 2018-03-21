A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced a 18-year-old trader, Emmanuel Okeniute, to two months imprisonment for snatching mobile phone.

Okeniute, a resident of Jiwa village, Abuja, pleaded guilty to two-count charge of stealing and mischief levelled against him.

The judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, who gave the sentence warned him to desist from committing crime in future.

Sadiq, however, gave the convict N5, 000 option of fine.Earlier, the prosecutor, Mrs Florence Auhioboh, told the court that on March 13, one Mary Oyeleso of karmo village, Abuja reported the case at Karmo Police station.

“The complainant said that on the March 13, about 5:30 a.m., while inside a tricycle going to work, Okeniute smartly snatched her infinix Note II cell phone and ran away,’’ she told the court.

The prosecutor said the complainant raised alarm which attracted attention of a passer by police officer who immediately chased and arrested the suspect.

She said, “when Okeniute was trying to escape with the stolen mobile, he smashed it on the ground and damaged it phone in the process.’’

The prosecutor said during police investigations, Okeniute confessed to the crime, adding that cell phone was recovered him.

The offence contravenes Sections 327 and 287 of the Penal Code.