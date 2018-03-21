A Bayelsa State High Court, sitting in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Wednesday, sentenced a Police Sergeant, identified as Jilla Lannubo, to death by hanging for extra-judicial killing of one Oruyegha Grand at Agudama on May 13 2017.

Lannubo, a native of Bokos community, in Bokos Local Government Area of Plateau State was attached to Mopol 30, Bayelsa State Command, and was deployed to Akenfa Police station for patrol duties before the incident.

The State Special Prosecutor, Arthur Andrew Seweniowor had charged Lannubo to Court for murder contrary to section 247(1) of the Criminal Code Law. Cap c14 Laws of Bayelsa State 2006.

Lannubo, who admitted shooting Grand, however, said he did so in line with his duty as a policeman as the shot was to frighten the deceased while he was trying to escape arrest.

The Prosecution had called 15 witnesse,s including the deceased wife and brother, to prove its case that Lannubo shot Grand without any provocation on the fateful date.

Seweniowor had argued that the three essential ingredients that Prosecution must establish to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt had been establish in the case.

He said, “Unpleasant as it may seem that this Honourable Court may come to the finding that the prosecution has proved this case beyond reasonable doubt and impose the ultimate and single sentence of death.

“Arriving at this decision is not based on any sentiment but on law. Mt lord, the prosecution had placed before the Court sufficient facts to sustain a conviction and as a Court of Law, I urged with respect that Judgment of guilty be entered in favour of the prosecution.”

Justice Ineikade Eradiri, in his judgment, concurred with the argument of the Prosecution that it has established beyond reasonable doubt the case of murder against Lannubo and therefore sentenced him to death by hanging.