The Plateau Police Command arrested 304 suspects over various crimes in August, according to its Commissioner, Mr Peter Ogunyanwo.

Ogunyanwo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos that 235 criminal cases were reported within the month, and attributed the arrests to the resilience and dedication of officers and men of the Command.

He said that 181 of those arrested had no cases to answer and were discharged and acquitted, with 113 charged to court, while 95 others still being investigated were granted bail.

The official said that six vehicles were reported stolen within the period, adding that two had so far been recovered.

Ogunwanyo said that the command was combing hideouts of criminals in the state with more attention being paid to rural areas.

He urged Plateau residents to assist the police with the information required to rid the state of crime so as to make Plateau crime-free.

The Commissioner cautioned Muslims against indulging in acts that could lead to a breach of the peace while celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir, and assured law abiding residents that adequate steps had been taken to protect them.