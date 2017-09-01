A reckless driver has killed three commercial motorcyclists popularly called okada operators in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The ugly incident however led to protest by okada operators in the town, as many of them took to the streets to protest the killing of their colleagues.

It was gathered that the three persons killed by the yet to be identified driver were at a junction beside the Ondo State General Hospital Okitipupa before the vehicle rammed into them.

A source said the driver, whose identity could not be ascertained as at press time drove a Toyota Picnic and was heading towards the hospital when he hit the three men.

The deceased persons were said to have died instantly, and only their remains were taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead.

The source said “the three men on the motorcycle were drunk, while the driver of the car drove recklessly. The car hit them and killed the three of them.

“The three persons were later identified as executive members of the okada riders association in Okitipupa,” the source added.

As a result of the development the commercial riders, according to the source mobilized themselves to the scene and burnt down the car in an attempt to kill the driver who eventually escaped.

The driver of the car was said to have fled the scene immediately after the incident for fear of being lynched .

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, saying that men of the command have been deployed to the area to restore normalcy.

He said “it was a case of an accident. The three persons on the Okada lost their lives in the accident and their colleagues were protestingbut our men are already there to calm down the situation.”

Joseph however noted that there was no arrest made so far on the incident.