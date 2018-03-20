A 30-year-old man, Adeola Ogunsanwo, was on Tuesday remanded in prison on the orders of an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged assault and murder of a student and possession of firearms.

The accused was alleged to have shot fatally Hammed Amoo, a 25-year-old student.

Ogunsanwo is standing trial on two counts of unlawful possession of gun and murder.

His plea was not taken and he was ordered to be kept behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Kehinde Omisakin told the court that the offences were committed on February 20 at the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu.

She alleged that the accused used a pump action rifle with No. 16-6211 to shoot Amoo, shattering his knees.

The offences contravened sections 223 and 312 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Komolafe, remanded the accused at Ikoyi Prisons pending DPP’s advice and adjourned the case until May 5.