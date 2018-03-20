The police in Kano have arrested and dismissed Sani Danjuma, a police sergeant, and three other persons for allegedly robbing a guest house belonging to Abubakar Hadejia, deputy governor of Jigawa state.

Magaji Majiya, public relations officer of the Kano state police command, disclosed this while parading the suspects before reporters in Kano on Tuesday.

The other suspects were identified as Nura Ahmed, Abdullahi Ahmed and Abubakar Uzairu.

Majiya said the house was attacked on Sunday.

“On March 18, at about 9.30 p.m an information was received from a good samaritan at special anti-robbery squad (SARS) Kano that there was robbery,” Majiya said.

He said SARS operatives on directives by Rabiu Yusuf, commissioner of police, immediately swung into action by launching a discreet investigation.

“Danjuma who was a guard in the residence of the deputy governor of Jigawa state, guest house while in service and the three other suspects criminally conspired and carried out the robbery operation.”

The police spokesperson said the suspects armed themselves with dangerous weapons, attacked the policemen on guard duty at the guest house.

Majiya said items recovered from the suspects were AK47 rifle, loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition, BMW motor vehicle worth N11 million, one cutlass, knives and an unspecified amount of money.

He said the suspects had confessed to the roles each of them played in the crime.

Majiya said the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution at the conclusion of investigation.