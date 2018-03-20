The Police in Kano have arrested a dismissed police Sgt and three other persons for allegedly robbing the Guest House of the Deputy Governor of Jigawa.

SP Magaji Majiya, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Police Command disclosed this while parading tthe suspects before newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

The suspects are :Sani Danjuma, a dismissed Sgt. of the Nigeria Police attached to Jigawa police Command, Nura Ahmed, Abdullahi Ahmed and Abubakar Uzairu, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

Majiya said, “On March 18, at about 9.30 p.m an information was recieved from a good samaritan at Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) Kano that there was robbery”.

He said that SARS operatives on directives by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Rabiu Yusuf, immediately swung into action by launching a discreet investigation.

“Danjuma who was a guard in the residence of the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Guest House while in Service and the three other suspects criminally conspired and carried out the robbery operation”.

The police spokesperson said the suspects armed themselves with dangerous weapons, attacked the Policemen on guard duty at the guest house.

Majiya said items recovered from the suspects are: AK47 rifle, loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunitions, BMW motor vehicle worth N11 million , one cutlass, knives and unspecified amount of money.

He said that the suspects had confessed to the roles each of them played in the commission of the crimes.

Majiya said that the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution at the conclusion of investigation.