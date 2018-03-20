A Fifteen years old Senior Secondary School pupil, Master Emmanuel Apiakise, has been arrested with a locally made pistol during lecture hours along the Akenfa-Epie area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Also arrested by the Police were three suspects involved in the alleged attack on a Corpers’ lodge in Angalabiri community of Sagbama Local Government in which a Corps member hand was cut off.

It was gathered that the 15 years old boy, an SS2 student of the Community Secondary school, Akenfa-Epie, was apprehended while on school uniform by some indigenes of the Akenfa community led by the local Vigilante Committee.

Sources confirmed that the student was accosted and searched by the Vigilante youths after he was fingered by some indigenes.

But some other source, however, claimed the boy was arrested in the classroom after a tip off by his school mate. But the management of the school dismissed the claim as untrue and insisted that the arrested boy was not their student.

The member of the School management, who pleaded anonymity, told leadersh “The boy was not arrested in the classroom as alleged. And the uniform he was putting on is common among students in the state. ”

The arrested teenage boy has been handed over to the Akenfa Divisional Police Station for onward transfer to the State Police Headquaters.

Meanwhile, the Police has confirmed the arrest of three suspects involved in the Sunday armed robbery attack on a Corpers’ Lodge at Angalabiri community of Sagbama Local Government and cut off the hand of a Youth Corps member identified as Luntis Julius.

The arrest of the suspect, according to the Police, was made possible by the indigenes of the community who were shocked by the dastardly acts.

The suspects arrested were identifies as Mosan Moses Youdougha, 22 yrs and Godswill Vincent, 21yrs old. The Third suspect arrested by the community is yet to be handed to the police.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Astimin Butswat, confirmed the arrests and said further investigations is ongoing to arrest the Fourth suspect involved in the Corners’ Lodge attack.

According to Butswat, “At about 12pm on Monday, the Police with the help of youths of Angalabiri community arrested two persons involved in the attack and robbery of some persons at the Corpers’lodge in the area”